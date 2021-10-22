$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.78. Paychex posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

In related news, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $1,088,033.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,952.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,634. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 820.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $122.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.78 and a 200-day moving average of $107.47. Paychex has a 1-year low of $79.63 and a 1-year high of $122.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

