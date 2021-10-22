$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) will announce sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Welltower posted sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year sales of $4.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $5.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Welltower.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.70.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.04. 2,348,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,281. Welltower has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 68.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Welltower by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welltower (WELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.