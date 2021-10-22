$1.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to post $1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63. Enova International posted earnings of $2.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $7.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.94. Enova International had a net margin of 48.41% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The firm had revenue of $264.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.88 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENVA. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE ENVA traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,322. Enova International has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $41.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a current ratio of 9.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.09.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 4,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $149,994.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,251. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 128.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 809.1% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 106,500.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the second quarter worth $613,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the second quarter worth $2,152,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

