$1.71 EPS Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37. SeaWorld Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.96) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 278.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $3.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $439.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.05 million.

A number of research firms have commented on SEAS. B. Riley boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.30.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $442,323.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 3,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $183,220.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,215 shares of company stock valued at $976,034. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $199,000.

SEAS traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.02. 12,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,806. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.19 and a beta of 2.41. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $62.28.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

