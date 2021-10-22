$1.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to announce earnings of $1.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57. Jack in the Box reported earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year earnings of $7.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.30. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.88.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $100.41. 3,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,832. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.49. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $124.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth approximately $3,949,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 35.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 32.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,328,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,088,000 after acquiring an additional 329,110 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 30.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 11,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,267,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

