1,013 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Bought by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 8,868.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 850,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,235,000 after acquiring an additional 840,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,310,000 after acquiring an additional 797,361 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 68.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,656,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,330,000 after acquiring an additional 674,553 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 190.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 919,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,562,000 after acquiring an additional 602,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 17.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,361,000 after acquiring an additional 585,399 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $2.62 on Friday, hitting $257.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,701. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.65 and a 12-month high of $265.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.38, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on IQVIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.94.
IQVIA Profile
IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.
Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).
Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.