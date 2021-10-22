1,013 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Bought by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 8,868.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 850,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,235,000 after acquiring an additional 840,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,310,000 after acquiring an additional 797,361 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 68.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,656,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,330,000 after acquiring an additional 674,553 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 190.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 919,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,562,000 after acquiring an additional 602,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 17.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,361,000 after acquiring an additional 585,399 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $2.62 on Friday, hitting $257.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,701. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.65 and a 12-month high of $265.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.38, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on IQVIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.94.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

