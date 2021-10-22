$103.45 Million in Sales Expected for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) will report $103.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $104.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.05 million. SailPoint Technologies reported sales of $94.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full-year sales of $411.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $410.10 million to $412.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $472.77 million, with estimates ranging from $461.10 million to $476.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.57.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $1,177,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,506,885.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 11,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $495,231.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,665.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $4,228,057. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,844,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 3,797.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,981,000 after acquiring an additional 238,867 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 82,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.00. 403,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,004. SailPoint Technologies has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $64.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -114.63 and a beta of 1.86.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

