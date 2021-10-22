10,988 Shares in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWNK. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 17.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at $183,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWNK. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.08.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

