$135.90 Million in Sales Expected for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) will report sales of $135.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $133.30 million. MasterCraft Boat reported sales of $103.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full year sales of $621.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $614.37 million to $624.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $662.75 million, with estimates ranging from $650.69 million to $675.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $155.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.38 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 73.51% and a net margin of 10.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCFT shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

MCFT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.44. 72,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,123. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $33.63.

In other MasterCraft Boat news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $122,847.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $54,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 20,820 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,215,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,282,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after buying an additional 227,091 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

