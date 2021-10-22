$141.29 Million in Sales Expected for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to post sales of $141.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $136.44 million and the highest is $147.72 million. Teekay LNG Partners reported sales of $144.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full year sales of $574.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $564.63 million to $583.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $563.33 million, with estimates ranging from $523.78 million to $580.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $142.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.53 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.78%.

TGP has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price objective on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jonestrading lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.01.

NYSE:TGP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.11. 1,012,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,767. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.16. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $17.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 46.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the second quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

