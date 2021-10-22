150,000 Shares in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Acquired by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,130,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth $201,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at $219,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at $281,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarivate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarivate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

CLVT stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $445.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Clarivate Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

