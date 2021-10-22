1607 Capital Partners LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

1607 Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 56.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,200 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 667,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,859,000 after acquiring an additional 382,000 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 278,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after buying an additional 137,000 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,803,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $39.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.95.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

