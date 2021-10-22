1,755 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Acquired by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,755 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COIN. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. 20.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COIN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $300.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,189,766. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.10. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.00 and a 1 year high of $429.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.42.

In other news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total value of $5,435,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 76,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $23,416,604.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,112,658 shares of company stock valued at $293,422,919 in the last 90 days.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

