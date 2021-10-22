1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Receives $39.59 Average PT from Brokerages

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.59.

Several research firms have recently commented on ONEM. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $68,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter worth $3,306,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 85.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 369,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after purchasing an additional 170,241 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 31.7% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 14,668 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ONEM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.94. 41,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,250. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. 1Life Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 1.27.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

