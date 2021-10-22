1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1st Source had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.05. 135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,551. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.19. 1st Source has a 1 year low of $31.67 and a 1 year high of $51.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.34 per share, for a total transaction of $108,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 35,012 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in 1st Source by 39.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

