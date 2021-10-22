$2.54 EPS Expected for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will report $2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.57. Skyworks Solutions reported earnings per share of $1.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year earnings of $10.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $12.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Skyworks Solutions.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KGI Securities began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.12. 1,152,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,416. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $134.28 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 570.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 69,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after buying an additional 59,071 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,824,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 126,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 107,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 280,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.