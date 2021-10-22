$226.18 Million in Sales Expected for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) will report sales of $226.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $228.68 million and the lowest is $222.70 million. Evolent Health posted sales of $264.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year sales of $888.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $883.50 million to $897.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $998.40 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $222.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.97 million.

EVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

In other Evolent Health news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $607,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 150,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $4,479,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 300,648 shares of company stock worth $8,336,931. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 3.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 12.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

EVH stock remained flat at $$30.22 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 271,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,156. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average of $22.86. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.98 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

