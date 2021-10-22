2,422 Shares in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Bought by Amia Capital LLP

Amia Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. Teladoc Health comprises approximately 0.1% of Amia Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.92.

NYSE:TDOC traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,895. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.67 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David William Sides sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total value of $527,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,945.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $502,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,057 shares of company stock valued at $3,385,864. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

