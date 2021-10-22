$245.89 Million in Sales Expected for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will post sales of $245.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $244.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $247.46 million. Haemonetics reported sales of $209.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $967.24 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Haemonetics.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $228.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.54 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAE. Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Shares of NYSE:HAE traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.75. The stock had a trading volume of 525,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 57.40, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $142.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,179,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,272,000 after acquiring an additional 226,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haemonetics (HAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.