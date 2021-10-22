$25.16 Million in Sales Expected for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) will post sales of $25.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.42 million. AcuityAds reported sales of $19.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full year sales of $105.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.51 million to $106.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $133.13 million, with estimates ranging from $130.82 million to $135.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AcuityAds.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. AcuityAds had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 8.27%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATY. TD Securities boosted their price objective on AcuityAds from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on AcuityAds in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on AcuityAds in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATY opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14. AcuityAds has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $26.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at $31,513,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at $4,704,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at $3,150,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at $2,775,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at $2,665,000. Institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

