250,000 Shares in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) Bought by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.58% of DiamondHead at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHHC. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in DiamondHead in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DiamondHead in the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in DiamondHead by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in DiamondHead in the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in DiamondHead in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHHC stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

