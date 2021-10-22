2,555 Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Purchased by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.36.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. Research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.76%.
In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.
