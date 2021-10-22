$3.15 EPS Expected for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will post earnings per share of $3.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.18. Littelfuse reported earnings per share of $2.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year earnings of $11.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.84 to $11.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.49 to $12.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Littelfuse.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $523.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.10 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.88, for a total value of $662,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 9,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $2,900,898.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,417 shares of company stock valued at $6,582,708 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 165,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

LFUS traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $294.40. 130,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Littelfuse has a one year low of $190.88 and a one year high of $299.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Littelfuse (LFUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.