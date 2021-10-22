$3.29 Billion in Sales Expected for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to post sales of $3.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.18 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services posted sales of $2.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full-year sales of $11.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.86 billion to $12.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.55 billion to $13.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.82. 7,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,997. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $119.22 and a 12 month high of $196.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.