$3.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to announce $3.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.77 billion. Parker-Hannifin reported sales of $3.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year sales of $15.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.21 billion to $15.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.22 billion to $16.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.40.

Shares of PH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $299.25. The stock had a trading volume of 325,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $200.03 and a 1-year high of $324.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 27.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

