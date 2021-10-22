$30.15 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) will report $30.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.08 million to $30.22 million. Cedar Realty Trust reported sales of $31.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $126.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $126.30 million to $126.46 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $123.25 million, with estimates ranging from $122.03 million to $124.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $2.88. Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 45.65%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDR. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cedar Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $381,000. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CDR traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $21.90. 35,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,298. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $23.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.11. The company has a market cap of $299.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

