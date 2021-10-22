30,189 Shares in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,189 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 901.6% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 265.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE BVN opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $13.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $240.86 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.