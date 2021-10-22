$314.83 Million in Sales Expected for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will announce $314.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wix.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $317.47 million and the lowest is $312.50 million. Wix.com reported sales of $254.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $316.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.48 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays downgraded Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 202.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 72.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Wix.com by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Wix.com by 2.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wix.com by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,807,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WIX traded down $4.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $196.30. 6,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,262. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.19. Wix.com has a one year low of $171.37 and a one year high of $362.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.48 and a beta of 1.35.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

