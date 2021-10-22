$326.42 Million in Sales Expected for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to announce $326.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for HubSpot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $325.60 million and the highest is $327.27 million. HubSpot posted sales of $228.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $765.00.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $7,912,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.04, for a total transaction of $601,220.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,328 shares of company stock worth $24,506,718 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in HubSpot by 300.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter worth about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 500.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBS traded up $11.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $814.16. 220,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,012. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $690.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $595.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -437.72 and a beta of 1.67. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $283.87 and a 52 week high of $819.18.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

