350,000 Shares in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) Purchased by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,364,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Evo Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,200,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evo Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,425,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Evo Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,043,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Evo Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,945,000.

EVOJ opened at $9.75 on Friday. Evo Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

