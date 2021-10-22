35,005 Shares in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Bought by Western Standard LLC

Western Standard LLC bought a new position in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 35,005 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,227,000 after buying an additional 63,642 shares during the period. 30.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Shares of OPOF traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.97. 1,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,167. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $22.53. Old Point Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The stock has a market cap of $109.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $12.64 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Old Point Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It also involves in service bank, which offers financial services, from free checking and commercial services to home equity products. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.