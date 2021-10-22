$351.93 Million in Sales Expected for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to report $351.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $311.20 million to $377.60 million. Houlihan Lokey reported sales of $275.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 22.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

HLI traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $103.22. The company had a trading volume of 209,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,506. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.70. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $61.19 and a 52-week high of $105.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

