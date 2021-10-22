370 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 238.8% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 87.6% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,715,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,971,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,207 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $755,933,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 151.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $928,750,000 after purchasing an additional 698,500 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in NVIDIA by 345.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 820,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $655,939,000 after acquiring an additional 636,608 shares in the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA opened at $226.92 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $230.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.94 and a 200-day moving average of $186.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.22.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,344,500 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

