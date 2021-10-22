4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Price Down 31.9% Over Last Week (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 31.9% lower against the dollar. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $53,185.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00047095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.81 or 0.00219105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00103509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004324 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CRYPTO:FOUR) is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD . The official message board for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is medium.com/the4thpillar . The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Trading

