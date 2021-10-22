$5.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) to post sales of $5.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.02 billion and the lowest is $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark posted sales of $4.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full-year sales of $19.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.33 billion to $19.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $19.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.60 billion to $20.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.86.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,671,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 67,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,030 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,116,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,513. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $144.44. The firm has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

