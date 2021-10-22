5,783 Shares in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Purchased by Natixis

Natixis bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 386.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,661,000 after buying an additional 117,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,056,000 after buying an additional 61,635 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,212,000 after buying an additional 13,929 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The company’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

