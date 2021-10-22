6,278 Shares in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCE. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 177,173.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after buying an additional 398,640 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,522,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,297,000 after buying an additional 228,829 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,134,000 after buying an additional 55,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $50.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.18 and its 200-day moving average is $49.64. The stock has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.7011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.11%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

