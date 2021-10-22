$70.90 Million in Sales Expected for Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will report $70.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.50 million. Fiverr International reported sales of $52.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year sales of $285.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $284.50 million to $287.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $382.46 million, with estimates ranging from $379.89 million to $385.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fiverr International.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FVRR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.00.

Shares of Fiverr International stock traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $186.46. 8,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,302. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $336.00. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.65.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the second quarter valued at $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 20,200.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 18.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 16.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiverr International (FVRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.