$8.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2021

Equities analysts expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings of $8.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $8.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.15. Lam Research reported earnings per share of $6.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year earnings of $33.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.45 to $35.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $36.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.91 to $38.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.67 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $684.42.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $5.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $560.88. 60,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,309. The firm has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $333.31 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $585.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $614.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

