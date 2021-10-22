$852.50 Million in Sales Expected for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will post sales of $852.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $845.90 million to $858.00 million. Akamai Technologies posted sales of $792.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year sales of $3.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Akamai Technologies.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.73.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,201,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.19.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $711,240.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,417.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,803,604 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $491,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,067,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $356,827,000 after purchasing an additional 94,092 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,855,132 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $332,908,000 after purchasing an additional 34,623 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,217,383 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $258,546,000 after purchasing an additional 227,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,068,698 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $241,211,000 after purchasing an additional 119,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akamai Technologies (AKAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.