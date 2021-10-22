98,002 Shares in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Purchased by SIR Capital Management L.P.

SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 98,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of ProPetro as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ProPetro by 3,814.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in ProPetro in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in ProPetro in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in ProPetro by 11.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in ProPetro by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ProPetro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $984,966.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PUMP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. 2,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,593. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.18. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 3.30.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $216.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.42 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

