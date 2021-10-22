ABB (NYSE:ABB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

ABB (NYSE:ABB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE ABB traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.04. 71,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,190. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.76. ABB has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $38.03. The company has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABB. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ABB stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,872,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of ABB worth $63,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

