ABB (NYSE:ABB) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $35.04, but opened at $32.65. ABB shares last traded at $32.54, with a volume of 22,834 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in ABB by 25.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average is $34.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04.

ABB Company Profile (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

