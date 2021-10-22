Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) to announce earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.30). Achieve Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($1.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.48) to ($3.89). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.33) to ($2.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Achieve Life Sciences.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.30).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ACHV stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.02. 121,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,000. Achieve Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The company has a market cap of $75.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHV. Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 403,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 268,075 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $916,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 8,754,500.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 87,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

