ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed by ACRES Capital, LLC, a subsidiary of ACRES Capital Corp., a private commercial real estate lender exclusively to middle market CRE lending with a focus on multifamily, student housing, hospitality, industrial and office. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., formerly known as Exantas Capital Corp., is based in WESTBURY, N.Y. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

ACRES Commercial Realty stock opened at $15.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 185.72, a quick ratio of 185.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $150.60 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.97. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $18.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 29.1% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after buying an additional 82,174 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter worth about $323,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter worth about $167,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

