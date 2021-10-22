Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adicet Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACET. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 7,232,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,606,000 after purchasing an additional 524,349 shares in the last quarter. Abingworth LLP bought a new position in Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter worth $20,968,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,711,000 after purchasing an additional 745,685 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 166,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,060,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after purchasing an additional 252,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

ACET stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 53,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,686. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $257.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

