Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $679.57.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. UBS Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Argus increased their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $638.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $628.22 and its 200-day moving average is $574.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $673.88. The company has a market capitalization of $304.26 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,736 shares of company stock worth $27,772,516. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 58.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.