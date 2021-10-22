Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,935 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.3% of Axiom Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,533,771 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,483,878,000 after purchasing an additional 50,381 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,959,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Adobe by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 117,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $69,087,000 after buying an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $639.90. The stock had a trading volume of 12,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,685. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $673.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $628.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $574.19.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.57.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total transaction of $303,394.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,910.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,736 shares of company stock worth $27,772,516 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

