Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires New Holdings in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Luna Innovations by 38.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 39,933 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Luna Innovations by 10.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 805.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 164,676 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the second quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the first quarter worth $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of LUNA stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $296.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $27.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.