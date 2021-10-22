Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $48,000 in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 13.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the first quarter worth about $166,000. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 369.8% during the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 117,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 92,151 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 32.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 91.0% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter.

AGQ opened at $38.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.21. ProShares Ultra Silver has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $64.32.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

